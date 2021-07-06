Suffolk Police: Boat Passenger Missing After Crash, Pilot Was Drunk

A motorboat passenger was thrown overboard early Monday when the boat he was riding in hit a jetty off Long Island, police said.

The man remained missing hours later, and the pilot of the boat was arrested for boating while intoxicated, Suffolk County police said.

The boat hit a jetty in Sayville shortly before 1:30 a.m., police said. A 25-year-old man, who was not wearing a life jacket, was thrown overboard, they said.

The U.S. Coast Guard assisted officers from area police and fire departments in searching for the man, but he was still missing Monday afternoon, authorities said.

The pilot and a female passenger were taken to a hospital, where they were treated and released, police said. Three other passengers were not injured.

The pilot was arrested on a charge of boating while intoxicated. He was awaiting arraignment Tuesday. It wasn't clear if he had an attorney who could comment.

The boat was impounded.