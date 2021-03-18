Suffolk Police Arrest Man Accused of Raping Underage Girl

Police on Long Island have arrested a man accused of raping an underage girl in his home.

Suffolk County Police say Renato Oliva Garcia, 22, of Mastic Beach allegedly interacted with the victim on Snapchat a few weeks before he picked her up near her home on Monday. Garcia then took the girl to his home on Hemlock Drive and raped her, according to police.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Garcia was arrested on Wednesday night and charged with rape and endangering welfare of a child. He's scheduled to be arraigned on Thursday at First District Court in Central Islip.

Authorities say they are searching for more possible victims. They're asked to call Special Victims Section at 631-852-653.