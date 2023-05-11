Suffolk County Police Officer Shot, Extent of Injury Unknown: Sources

A Suffolk County police officer was shot on Long Island, two law enforcement sourced briefed on the investigation told News 4 New York.
The incident apparently took place in Coram, around 1 p.m.
According to the sources, tourniquets were applied to stop bleeding. The officer, who was taken to a local hospital, never lost consciousness and remained alert.
Chopper 4 was over the scene where a heavy police presence was present.
Additional information was not immediately known, including if someone is in custody.
This is a developing story.
