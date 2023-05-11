coram

Suffolk County Police Officer Shot, Extent of Injury Unknown: Sources

Tourniquets were applied to the wound and the officer was taken to a local hospital alert

By Greg Cergol

Chopper 4

A Suffolk County police officer was shot on Long Island, two law enforcement sourced briefed on the investigation told News 4 New York.

The incident apparently took place in Coram, around 1 p.m.

According to the sources, tourniquets were applied to stop bleeding. The officer, who was taken to a local hospital, never lost consciousness and remained alert.

Chopper 4 was over the scene where a heavy police presence was present.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Additional information was not immediately known, including if someone is in custody.

This is a developing story.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

coramNew YorkLong IslandSuffolk CountyPolice
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip Video LX News CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Traffic U.S. & World
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us