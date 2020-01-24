NYPD Cop, Fiancee Charged With Murder in Mystery Death of 8-Year-Old Long Island Boy

What to Know An NYPD officer and his fiancee face charges in the death of his 8-year-old son at their Long Island home

At the time of little Thomas Valva's death last week, police were called to the Center Moriches residence for a fall in the driveway

Autopsy results in the case of the boy's death, which was the morning of Jan. 17, are still pending

A veteran NYPD officer and his fiancee have been arrested in the mysterious Jan. 17 death of the cop's 8-year-old son, law enforcement sources familiar with the investigation told News 4 Friday.

The father, 40-year-old Michael Valva, and his fiancee, 42-year-old Angelina Pollina, are both charged with second-degree murder in the death of little Thomas Valva.

Cops responding to the scene at his Center Moriches home last week initially were responding to reports of a boy who had fallen in the driveway. Suffolk County Police homicide detectives had been investigating his death since. They said Friday that the medical examiner's autopsy was ongoing.

A GoFundMe page posted earlier this week raised more than $14,000 as of Friday morning to pay for funeral expenses for the boy.

"It is with great sadness that I must bury my 8 year old son. He passed recently due to a tragic accident," the organizer, who listed himself as "Michael Gerard," posted.

NYPD records list Michael Valva's full name as Michael G. Valva. He has 15 years with the department; News 4 has learned his gun and badge have been taken from him pending the outcome of the investigation.

No attorney information for either suspect was immediately available. No further details on Michael Valva's law enforcement career were immediately available.