Subway Rider Stabbed Twice at Penn Station in Apparent Hate Attack: Cops

A 29-year-old subway rider was stabbed twice -- once in the chest, once in the torso -- at New York City's Penn Station Monday by a belligerent straphanger who targeted him in an anti-gay rant on a No. 2 train, authorities say.

The victim was on the train around 3:30 a.m. A man sitting across from him was shouting anti-gay statements at passengers on the train, police say, and then allegedly specifically targeted the 29-year-old with his hateful remarks.

The two started arguing. Then it turned physical. When the train stopped at Penn Station, the fight spilled out onto the northbound platform, where the victim was stabbed with an unknown object, according to officials.

He didn't even realize he had been stabbed initially. It wasn't until he re-boarded the northbound 2 train that he noticed his injuries. He went to a hospital for treatment and is expected to be fine, police say. No other injuries were reported.

The NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating. Officials released a surveillance image of the suspect (above). Anyone with information on him is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.