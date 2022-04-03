Subway Rider Stabbed in Back on 2 Train in Manhattan

A subway rider was stabbed in the back during some sort of argument on a moving 2 train in Manhattan Saturday night, police say, marking the latest in a string of recent violence in the city's public transit system.

The NYPD says a report of the stabbing on the northbound train came in around 9:15 p.m. It wasn't clear what the rider and his attackers were arguing about, but the rider ended up taking a knife to the back.

He was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

No description of the suspects was immediately available. Police say they ran out of the 116th Street station in Harlem after the attack.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.