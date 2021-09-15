Midtown

Subway Rider Slashed Following Dispute on Train Near Midtown Station

NBC Universal, Inc.

A subway rider was slashed across his head following a dispute onboard a train near a midtown station Wednesday evening, police said.

The incident occurred around 9:30 p.m. at the subway station at West 42nd Street and Eighth Avenue in midtown, according to officials. The victim, a 42-year-old man, was riding on a southbound A train near the bus terminal and was involved in some sort of altercation with another man.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

That's when the other man pulled out a knife and slashed the victim in the head. The victim was rushed to Bellevue Hospital, and is expected to recover.

Southbound A trains were running locally between 59th Street-Columbus Circle down to Canal Street as a result of the incident, according to the MTA.

News

gabby petito 14 hours ago

Where Is Gabby? Fla. Cops Say Fiancé of Missing NY Woman Refuses to Talk, Is Person Of Interest

vaccine mandates 18 hours ago

‘We Have to Continue the Mandates:' Hochul Vows to Fight Blocked NY Vaccine Rule, Adds Mask Ones

An investigation is ongoing. No arrests have yet been made.

This article tagged under:

MidtownManhattansubway violence
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us