Subway Rider Slashed Across Face Following Dispute Aboard Train Police

A subway rider was slashed across the face after a dispute aboard a train Wednesday evening, police said.

The attack occurred just before 9:30 p.m. on a southbound 5 train in Manhattan, according to police. The victim, a man, was cut in his face and brought to Cornell Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

The suspect fled from the Union Square subway station on 14th Street, police said. He was believed to be wearing a blue sweatshirt. An investigation is ongoing.

The suspect fled from the same station where just two days ago, another rider was shot in the leg during an attempted robbery aboard a train. That attack occurred at the start of rush hour on a northbound N train.

The suspect in the shooting has since been caught, and was tied to at least three robberies, including two banks and a bodega customer.

