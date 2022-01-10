Subway Rider Shot at Bronx Station, Suspect On the Run: Police

Police are searching for a gunman who shot a fellow subway rider at a Bronx station Monday afternoon, officials said.

The incident occurred on a No. 2 train at the Bronx Park East station just after 3 p.m., according to police. It was not immediately clear what led up to the shooting, but the victim suffered injuries that were not expected to be life-threatening.

The shooter, who has not been identified, fled the scene immediately after opening fire. Police have not released a description of the gunman.

An investigation is ongoing.