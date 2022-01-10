gun violence

Subway Rider Shot at Bronx Station, Suspect On the Run: Police

Chopper 4 | NBC New York

Police are searching for a gunman who shot a fellow subway rider at a Bronx station Monday afternoon, officials said.

The incident occurred on a No. 2 train at the Bronx Park East station just after 3 p.m., according to police. It was not immediately clear what led up to the shooting, but the victim suffered injuries that were not expected to be life-threatening.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

The shooter, who has not been identified, fled the scene immediately after opening fire. Police have not released a description of the gunman.

An investigation is ongoing.

This article tagged under:

gun violenceBronx
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video NBCLX CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us