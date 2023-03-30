Subway Rider Nearly Killed After Asking People to Stop Smoking Pot on Brooklyn Train: NYPD

A 37-year-old subway rider's seemingly simple request -- hey, stop smoking pot on the train -- nearly cost him his life in Brooklyn overnight, police say.

According to the NYPD, the victim was riding a southbound A train in East New York around 2 a.m. when he apparently thought he smelled weed and asked two males, possibly teenagers, he had linked to the odor to cut it out.

One of the alleged smokers slashed the man in the leg before he and the other ran off, police say. The victim stayed on the train until Shepherd Avenue, where he was able to get off and have officers tend to his wound.

It was so deep they needed a tourniquet to stem the blood flow, officials say, and while it appeared at one point the subway rider may not survive, the NYPD said later Thursday he is expected to pull through.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Cops said he could only describe his attackers by the color of their pants. One had beige pants; the other wore black.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.