Subway Rider Knifed in Gut on NYC Platform as Argument Escalates: Cops

A 25-year-old subway rider was stabbed on a Bronx platform during a heated argument over the weekend, authorities say.

It's not clear what the victim and the suspect fought about on the southbound 4 train platform at the Fordham Road station Sunday night, but cops say the attacker pulled out a knife and gashed the victim once in the stomach when it escalated.

The suspect ran off and the victim was taken to a hospital. He is expected to be OK.

Surveillance video released by authorities shows the suspect sidle up to the victim on the platform. Suddenly, he lunges, bending his knees and jabbing his right arm forward into the other straphanger. There's a clear slashing motion, then he pulls away -- and appears to calmly walk off in the direction from which he had come.

The victim was seen standing on the platform after the attack. No update on his injuries was immediately available Wednesday.

Authorities released surveillance footage of the suspect (above). Anyone with information about him is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.