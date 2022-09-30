Subway Rider Killed in Slashing Attack Aboard L Train in Brooklyn: Police

A subway rider was killed after a disagreement ended in a slashing aboard an L train in Brooklyn Friday night, police said.

Two men were riding the train heading south at the Atlantic Avenue station in Cypress Hills around 9 p.m. when they got into a disagreement, according to police. One of the men, wearing a grey sweatshirt and said to have gold teeth, then took out a sharp object and slashed the other man once in the neck.

The 42-year-old victim was rushed to Brookdale Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The suspect took off, and police are trying to track him down. What led to the dispute and the deadly slashing was not immediately clear.

An investigation is ongoing.