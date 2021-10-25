Subway Rider Breaks Leg, Gashes Head After Being Shoved to Tracks in Brooklyn

Police are looking for a man who allegedly went up to a 52-year-old subway rider in a Brooklyn station Friday and demanded his property, then shoved him off the platform onto the trackbed when he refused, authorities say.

The straphanger was standing on the platform in the Bushwick Avenue/Aberdeen Street L line station around 4:15 a.m. Saturday when the would-be robber demanded his belongings. The two struggled after he refused and he was pushed to the tracks.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

It did not appear any subway was entering the station at the time, but the victim was injured in the fall. He suffered a fractured leg and a head laceration and was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

The suspect ran off after the attack.

Police released surveillance images of him (above). Anyone with information about him is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.