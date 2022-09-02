CRIME STOPPERS

Subway Rider Bashed With Wood, Bitten in Arm in Bizarre Brooklyn Heist

It happened in the middle of the morning last Saturday

NYPD

A 40-year-old man was beaten with a piece of wood, then bitten, in a Brooklyn subway hub last weekend by a stranger who stole his cellphone and ran away, police said.

According to the NYPD, the victim was walking in the mezzanine area of the Fulton Street and Utica Avenue station around 10 a.m. Saturday when the stranger approached him. He hit him in the head and back with a wooden plank, then bit the man on his right arm before snatching his Android phone, worth about $100, authorities said.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Police released surveillance footage of the suspect from the station (above). Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.
Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

CRIME STOPPERSBrooklynAssaultrobberysubway crime
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video LX News CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us