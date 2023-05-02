Subway Fight Leaves Manhattan Rider Dead in Middle of Afternoon

A 30-year-old man died aboard a Manhattan subway train Monday after he got into an argument with another straphanger and the latter tried to subdue him, according to police.

The NYPD says it was called to the Broadway-Lafayette station in NoHo around 2:25 p.m. for a 911 report of a physical fight in a northbound F train. The 30-year-old was unconscious on the car floor when officers arrived.

According to the investigation, the man, whose identity has not been released, exchanged words with a 24-year-old rider on the train and the dispute escalated. There was a struggle, police said, and the 24-year-old tried to subdue the other man, who reports indicate was the aggressor. The other man ended up dying at the scene.

The 24-year-old was taken into custody for questioning and later released, the NYPD said.

Video posted to the Citizen app showed caution tape cordoning off the scene. Authorities said the 30-year-old man had prior arrests, but the nature of those offenses wasn't immediately clear.

It also wasn't clear what the men fought about. The investigation is ongoing.