Subway Derails on Elevated Tracks in the Bronx: MTA

Subway service was delayed Friday afternoon when a 6 train experienced a "minor derailment" at the Parkchester Station in the Bronx.

Service was temporarily suspended in both directions north of Hunts Point Avenue, the MTA tweeted. There were no reports of any injuries.

Rail clips from the elevated track fell onto the road below, forcing additional closures to vehicle traffic as well.

The MTA rerouted southbound 6 trains to the express track from Pelham Bay Park to Hunts Point Avenue.

The cause of the derailment was under investigation, but the agency said "one axle/two wheels had left the track."

"At approximately 3:04 p.m. the emergency brakes were automatically activated on a southbound 6 train north of the Parkchester station in the Bronx. The train operator and a supervisor inspected the outside of the train and discovered one axle/two wheels had left the track," NYC Transit Senior VP Sally Librera said in a statement.

An additional train was dispatched to the scene to transport stuck passengers on toward their destination, officials told News 4.