WATCH: Jordan Neely Family Speaks After Chokehold Death Arrest

What to Know 30-year-old Jordan Neely died on a train at the Broadway-Lafayette station in Manhattan on May 1 after allegedly threatening passengers and being put into a chokehold by a rider; that rider, identified as 24-year-old Daniel Penny, was questioned by the NYPD and later released from custody

The medical examiner's office ruled Neely's death a homicide the next day, which incited a debate around whether the rider's actions were justified defense or vigilantism

Multiple protests have taken place in Manhattan since Neely's death and dozens arrested; the Manhattan district attorney's office said Penny will be charged with second-degree manslaughter

The family of Jordan Neely, the 30-year-old homeless man with a history of mental illness and a lengthy arrest record who died on the floor of an F train in Manhattan after a rider put him in a chokehold, is addressing the public Friday.

It comes hours after Daniel Penny, a 24-year-old Marine veteran, surrendered to the Manhattan district attorney's office to face a second-degree manslaughter charge in Neely's May 1 death at the Broadway-Lafayette train station, a case that has ignited racial tensions as well as debate about self-defense and vigilantism across the country.

Penny's attorneys have insisted he never meant to harm Neely. They describe him as a "decorated Marine veteran" who "stepped in to protect himself and his fellow New Yorkers" and who "risked his own life and safety" in the process. They say he couldn't have known Neely would die of the chokehold, calling it an "unfortunate result."

Neely's family has said the 24-year-old's statements amount to a confession. They are expected to appear alongside their lawyers, Donte Mills and Lennon Edwards.

The family has beencalling for criminal charges since the city medical examiner's office declared the case a homicide a day after Neely's death, and hours after Penny was released from questioning by the NYPD in the case.

Ten days after Jordan Neely died on an NYC subway from a chokehold, the Manhattan district attorney said that charges would be filed against him Marine veteran Daniel Penny is expected to be arrested and arraigned Friday on a second-degree manslaughter charge. NBC New York's Checkey Beckford reports.

Penny's arrest Friday comes amid mounting public pressure over accountability following the medical examiner's determination. It wasn't clear if the Manhattan district attorney's office intended to pursue charges against two other people seen restraining Neely in the widely shared video or if those people had yet been identified.

Witnesses had reported Neely, who had been on a special city watch list, considered a potential risk to himself and others, was aggressive toward other riders on the train. He had been shouting at passengers, witnesses said, yelling that he was hungry and didn't care if he died. They also said Neely hadn't physically attacked anyone before Penny moved to subdue him. Penny was questioned by the NYPD that day and released.

Then came the autopsy findings.

Multiple protests have taken place in Manhattan since Neely's death, with dozens arrested. Protesters again ratcheted up the volume Thursday, after learning of the looming charges. More demonstrations are expected Friday.

Two sources familiar with the matter say the Manhattan DA's office may present the case to a grand jury as soon as this week. News 4's Andrew Siff reports.

Mayor Eric Adams sidestepped a question Thursday about whether Penny's actions should be considered criminal. Earlier this week, the Democrat, who had been accused by some of not weighing in substantially enough, formally addressed Neely's death in a public address. He was careful to toe the line between acknowledging Neely's death, the ensuing racial tensions and systemic outrage over mental health care, without appearing to ascribe any responsibility.

Jennifer Vazquez, Andrew Siff and Tracie Strahan contributed to this report.