NYPD: Subway Rider Attacked by Cane-Carrying Suspect Angry Over Bump - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

NYPD: Subway Rider Attacked by Cane-Carrying Suspect Angry Over Bump

The victim suffered serious bruising and swelling.

Published 3 hours ago | Updated 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Top 3 Causes of Winter Injuries—And How to Avoid Them

    Police say they’re searching for a man who allegedly beat a victim in the face with a cane, apparently angry after being bumped on the face. 

    Police say the 59-year-old victim accidentally bumped into the man on a northbound 6 train on Oct. 30. The man then pulled out a cane and began beating the victim in the face.

    The man caused serious swelling and pain before he ran off near the 96 Street station, police said. 

    The suspect is in his late teens or twenties with a thin build. He was last seen wearing a white baseball cap and a white hooded shirt.

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos
    AP

    Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). 

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us