Subway attacker wanted for allegedly punching women aboard trains, on platforms

Police are looking for help finding a man who they allege has punched several women on trains and subway platforms in Brooklyn.

The suspect, who has not been identified, has struck at least four times in different parts of the borough. The most recent attack was Friday, when police said he approached a 53-year-old woman on a 2 train at the Flatbush Avenue station in South Midwood.

He allegedly punched her several times in the face before taking off. Fortunately, the victim was not seriously hurt.

That followed two similar incidents on Oct. 28, one aboard a southbound R train at the 95th Street station in Bay Ridge and the other on a northbound 3 train at the Hoyt Street station in Downtown Brooklyn, according to police.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

In both incidents, the victims were punched in the head or face, with one of the women taken to the hospital for treatment.

There was an additional incident on Oct. 31, when a woman was waiting on the northbound 2/4 platform in Park Slope. A man punched her in the face as well, before he ran out from the station.

The suspect is described as a man with black hair, a beard and a mustache.

Anyone with information in regard to these incidents is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website.