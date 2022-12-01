Student Threatens to ‘Shoot Up' NYC College Campus, But Gets Released After Arrest

Students at a New York City college campus are on alert after a fellow student was arrested for allegedly threatening he would "shoot up the school" — and was later released without bail.

Police confirmed that 21-year-old Din Bajrektarevic was arrested the Friday after Thanksgiving for making the alleged terroristic threats over text message regarding City College in Harlem. City University public safety officials sent out a warning to the school community stating "Public Safety immediately acted on the threat with the NYPD and the FBI, and the student was promptly identified and arrested."

Bajrektarevic was apprehended just two days after authorities said he sent the online threats. One of the messages read, "When I shoot up the school, know who is to blame."

He was charged with second-degree aggravated harassment as a hate crime, among other charges. Bajrektarevic is also under a restraining order, and has been suspended and barred from campus. Officials for the CUNY school said that "All CCNY Public Safety Officers have been informed...and they are fully prepared to enforce the bar should he attempt to enter the City College campus."

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

As students try to remain focused on finals and the conclusion of the semester, some remain concerned given that Bajrektarevic was released without bail.

"When I heard the he was still set free, it was a little concerning. Although I know he was barred from campus," said student Julius Anderson. "I always hear about shooter threats, school shootings and everything, but never really thought that it would affect a place that I attend."

"If you threaten the school, you should probably be expelled. But that’s not my place to make that judgment," another student said. "You never really expect that, it’s definitely a shock, for sure. I am glad everyone’s safe."

In a statement, a spokesperson for City College told NBC New York "Because there is an active investigation taking place, we are unable to comment beyond what was shared in our all-campus email earlier this week."

Bajrektarevic is due back in court on Jan. 11th. Attorney information for him was not immediately available.