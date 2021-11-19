Bronx

Student Stabs Teen With Scissors in Bronx High School Fight: NYPD

Police are reportedly looking at whether the fight was the result of school bullying

Police siren lights
wsfurlan/Getty Images

Police say a fight that broke out inside a Bronx high school classroom ended when one of the students grabbed a pair of scissors and stabbed the other teen.

The incident happened Friday around 12:50 p.m. in a classroom at Walton High School, according to the NYPD.

A pair of students, ages 14 and 15, were fighting when the older teen stabbed the other in the torso, police say. It was immediately clear if class was in session.

Investigators are reportedly looking into whether the fight stemmed from bullying between the two students.

The injured student was rushed to Jacobi Hospital and was said to be stable.

The Bronx school had the appropriate numbers of school safety officers on hand Friday, but additional security and counselors will be on hand next week, one official told News 4.

“Safety is our top priority, and NYPD and EMS immediately responded to an incident on the Walton Campus today. The student is in stable condition and we will provide the school with additional safety and counseling support, as well as work closely with NYPD on their investigation," Nathaniel Styer, Department of Education press secretary, said Friday.

