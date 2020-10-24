Student Pilot Among Crew That Died in Navy Crash in Alabama

Staff and kids at a nearby school were still on campus in an after-school program, Baldwin County Public Schools Superintendent Eddie Tyler told WALA-TV, calling the crash “a little too close for comfort”

Police tape
Getty Images

The two crew members who died when a U.S. Navy training plane out of Florida crashed in an Alabama residential neighborhood were an instructor pilot and a student aviator, the Navy said Saturday.

The two-person crew, whose names were not immediately released, were on a routine training flight Friday out of Naval Air Station Whiting Field in Milton, Florida, Zach Harrell, spokesman for Commander, Naval Air Forces, said.

Navy investigators were at the scene. They were seeking any photos or video of the aircraft in flight, WALA-TV reported.

A photo shows smoke billowing from a home and at least two vehicles in the subdivision in Foley, Alabama on the Gulf Coast where the T-6B Texan II aircraft crashed around 5 p.m. Friday. No one on the ground was injured.

Copyright AP - Associated Press
