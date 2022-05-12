Stroller Mom, Kids Fall to NYC Concrete After Stranger Butt Grab Ambush: Cops

Cops are looking for a stranger who slapped a woman's buttocks as she strolled with her two children and dog in Brooklyn earlier this month -- and she and both kids ended up tumbling to the concrete when she tried to stop him, police say.

The 41-year-old woman was out for a nighttime walk near 64th Street and Ninth Avenue on May 1, pushing one of her children in a stroller as the other child, and the dog, walked alongside her, police said.

Suddenly, a man slapped her butt from behind, cops say.

Video released by police shows the woman whip around, startled, and try to push the suspect off. She ends up falling to the concrete, along with the stroller and both children. None of them needed medical attention at the scene, police said.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Anyone with information on the suspect seen in the surveillance video above is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.