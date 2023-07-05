String of early morning shootings leaves at least 2 dead in NYC

What to Know A violent morning that included a string of shootings has left at least two dead in New York City, police say.

The violent overnight was not limited to just shootings, a stabbing took place after a large fight broke out.

The string of violent incidents, particularly shootings, comes on the heels of President Joe Biden calling for stricter gun control Tuesday after several deadly "tragic and senseless shootings" that killed at least a dozen and left dozens more injured leading up to the July Fourth holiday.

According to NYPD, one of the first violent incidents that took place overnight was that involving a female, whose age was not made public, who was shot in leg at around 1:30 a.m. near Bristol Street and Livonia Avenue in Brooklyn. The shooting victim was taken to Brookdale University Hospital in stable condition.

There have been no arrests at this time in connection to this shooting.

Minutes later, at around 1:45, police responded to another shooting where a 30-year-old man was found shot in the face on Vermilyea Avenue in the Inwood section of Manhattan. According to police, the man was taken to NYC Health and Hospitals in Harlem, where he was pronounced dead.

His identity is pending family notification. There have been no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.

Subsequently, at around 2:20 a.m. in Brooklyn another person was shot in the leg, police said. This time a 20-year-old man on Chester Avenue. He was taken to Brookdale University Hospital in stable condition.

It is unknown if there have been any arrests in connection to this shooting.

Around the same time in the Bronx, a fatal shooting took place. According to police at around 2:21 a.m. two people were shot on Morris Avenue. An 18-year-old who was shot in the left leg was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital were he was pronounced dead. The other shooting victim was shot once in the left hip and taken to St. Barnabas Hospital in stable condition. Their age is unknown.

When it comes to this double-shooting, police said that two persons of interest are in custody and that a firearm was recovered. Police also said that they found 12 unknown caliber shell casings at East 182 Street and Walton Avenue. It is unclear if police believe the casings are connected to this fatal shooting or another incident.

Additionally, two separate shootings took place in the Throggs Neck Houses in the Bronx within minutes of each other earlier in the night, according to the NYPD.

Police said that around 12:30 a.m. a 34-year-old who was shot in the right leg on Schley Avenue walked into Westchester Square Hospital. He is expected to survive, according to police.

Not even a half-an-hour later, a 36-year-old man was shot in the buttocks at around 12:57 a.m. on Dewey Avenue. In this case, he also walked into a hospital -- Jacobi Medical Center -- and is also expected to survive, according to police.

No arrests have been made in either of the Throggs Neck Houses shootings.

The violent morning was not limited just to shootings. A stabbing took place in Harlem after a large group fight broke out, police said. According to NYPD, police responded to a call at around 12:15 a.m. of a 31-year-old man who was stabbed multiple times in the torso on Riverside Drive. He was taken to Harlem Hospital in critical condition.

No arrests have been made in connection to this incident either.

"It is within our power to once again ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines, to require safe storage of guns, to end gun manufacturers' immunity from liability, and to enact universal background checks," Biden said in his statement Tuesday.