Worker trapped under rocks in basement of home under construction in Bridgeport, Conn.

Crews are working to free a worker who is trapped under rocks in the basement of a multifamily home in Bridgeport after a collapse.

The home, located in the 1000 block of Stratford Avenue in Bridgeport, was the scene of a fire around five years ago, fire officials said. It is now uninhabited and under construction.

According to online assessor records, the building was constructed in 1920 and fire officials said the foundation is made basically of rock.

The trapped worker is a 35-year-old man and his injuries are not life-threatening.

Another construction worker was the one who made the 911 call, according to fire officials.

First responders realized there was a collapse in the basement and removed equipment to free the victim, then there was a secondary collapse, fire officials said.

Bridgeport firefighters, police and AMR are all at the scene.

Emergency crews are responding to a construction site in Bridgeport where a worker is trapped, according to police.

No additional information was immediately available.

