Stranger stabs girls eating lunch with their parents at Grand Central

Two teenage girls out to lunch with their parents at Grand Central Terminal were stabbed in an unprovoked Christmas Day attack, authorities.

MTA Police quickly apprehended the attacker, who they say had no connection to the 14- and 16-year-old girls. He faces attempted murder and other charges. The MTA identified him as 36-year-old Steven Hutcherson.

Hutcherson is also accused of assault, criminal possession of a weapon with prior conviction and child endangerment.

According to MTA Police, he allegedly approached the girls and their parents, who were visiting New York City over the holidays, at tartinery in the dining course shortly before 11:30 a.m. Monday.

Chaos soon erupted, with some customers running from the scene of the attack.

The manager of tartinery says she had noticed the man acting erratically prior to the stabbing.

"They had no idea he was even there, and he just pulled out a knife and stabbed one girl in the back," she said.

The teenagers are expected to be OK. The investigation is ongoing.

Information on a possible attorney for Hutcherson wasn't immediately available.