subway crime

Stranger Sought in Brazen NYC Subway Sex Attack During Rush Hour

It happened at the busy Prospect Park station during the height of the morning rush, and cops say the violent attacker only ran off when another straphanger came by

sex abuse suspect bk
Handout

Police are looking for a stranger who grabbed a 23-year-old woman walking down the subway stairs and threw her against the bars separating the steps from the platform before sexually attacking her during a morning rush hour last week.

The woman was heading toward a southbound Q train at the Prospect Park station around 7:10 a.m. Thursday when cops say the stranger abruptly attacked her.

He put his hand over the woman's mouth and began to tear at her clothing while groping her, authorities said. He ran off when another straphanger came by.

The woman wasn't physically hurt in the attack. Police released a surveillance image of the suspect (above). Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.
Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

subway crimeBrooklynCRIME STOPPERSsex crimesprospect park
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video NBCLX CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us