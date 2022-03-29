Stranger Sought in Brazen NYC Subway Sex Attack During Rush Hour

Police are looking for a stranger who grabbed a 23-year-old woman walking down the subway stairs and threw her against the bars separating the steps from the platform before sexually attacking her during a morning rush hour last week.

The woman was heading toward a southbound Q train at the Prospect Park station around 7:10 a.m. Thursday when cops say the stranger abruptly attacked her.

He put his hand over the woman's mouth and began to tear at her clothing while groping her, authorities said. He ran off when another straphanger came by.

The woman wasn't physically hurt in the attack. Police released a surveillance image of the suspect (above). Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.