Stranger Snatches Woman Off NYC Street, Rapes Her in Alley: Cops

Queens rape suspect
Police are looking at this man in connection with a rape in Queens last week.

Police are looking for a man who grabbed a woman in Queens, dragged her into an alleyway and raped her last week, authorities said Tuesday.

The 27-year-old woman was walking along Jamaica Avenue around 4 a.m. Saturday when the suspect, who was walking ahead of her, stopped suddenly. She went to pass by him -- and that's when he grabbed her.

The woman was taken to a hospital with injuries to her head, body, arms and legs, police said.

Authorities released surveillance images of the suspect (above). Anyone with information about him is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

