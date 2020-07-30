Stranger Shoves 68-Year-Old Woman Onto NYC Subway Tracks, Leaving Her With Broken Bones: NYPD

Authorities are looking for an apparently barefoot man who shoved a 68-year-old woman on a Manhattan subway platform, causing her to roll onto the train tracks, then snatched the phone she dropped along the way, police say.

The woman was attacked shortly after 2 p.m. Monday in the L station at 14th Street and Sixth Avenue, according to the NYPD. She was standing on the southbound platform when the stranger approached and shoved her. She ended up on the train tracks -- and suffered multiple bone fractures in her torso.

The woman was taken to a hospital in serious condition but is expected to be OK. The suspect ran off after the attack. Surveillance video shows him, apparently barefoot, leap through a turnstile at the train station.

Anyone with information about him is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.