Stranger Randomly Kicks 76-Year-Old Man in Stomach Outside NYC Starbucks: Cops

A 76-year-old man standing outside a Starbucks in Queens was kicked in the stomach by a random stranger as the suspect crossed the street, police say. The sudden attack sent the victim to the ground, where he hit his head.

It wasn't clear if any words were exchanged prior to the attack on Queens Boulevard around 7:30 p.m. Friday. The victim suffered a head abrasion and lacerations to his hand in the fray but refused medical attention at the scene, police said.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The suspect was last seen running off westbound on 108th Street.

Police released a surveillance image of the suspect (above). Anyone with information about him is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.