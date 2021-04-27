Queens

Stranger Randomly Kicks 76-Year-Old Man in Stomach Outside NYC Starbucks: Cops

suspect in stomach kick
Handout

A 76-year-old man standing outside a Starbucks in Queens was kicked in the stomach by a random stranger as the suspect crossed the street, police say. The sudden attack sent the victim to the ground, where he hit his head.

It wasn't clear if any words were exchanged prior to the attack on Queens Boulevard around 7:30 p.m. Friday. The victim suffered a head abrasion and lacerations to his hand in the fray but refused medical attention at the scene, police said.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The suspect was last seen running off westbound on 108th Street.

Local

Wildwood 14 mins ago

‘Repeated' COVID Violations Close Wildwood Bar for Entire Summer

Manhattan 31 mins ago

Man Found Dead Inside Plastic Bag in Manhattan Apartment

Police released a surveillance image of the suspect (above). Anyone with information about him is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

QueensCRIME STOPPERSAssault
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us