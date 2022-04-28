Stranger Pushes Woman Into Storefront in Midtown Sex Attack: Cops

Police are looking for a man who attacked a 38-year-old woman in the heart of midtown Manhattan early one Saturday this month after following her, authorities say.

The woman was walking near Avenue of the Americas and West 46th Street around 4:30 a.m. April 16 when the stranger started to follow her, according to the NYPD.

He pushed her into a storefront, then started fondling her chest, cops say.

The woman pushed the man away and he fled into the subway station at West 47th Street and Avenue of the Americas. No physical injuries were reported.

Police released surveillance footage of the suspect (above). Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.