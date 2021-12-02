Stranger in Ball Cap Tries to Get Little NY Boy on Way Home From School in His SUV: Cops

Detectives on Long Island are investigating the attempted luring of an 11-year-old boy as he walked home from school Wednesday afternoon, authorities say.

The boy was heading home just after 3 p.m., walking along Oceanside Road near Arrow Street in Nassau County's Oceanside, when cops say a strange man driving a light-colored SUV pulled up to him. The man told the boy the child's mother sent him to pick him up, but the boy refused to get into the car.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

He called his mom to tell her what happened and she called 911, the police commissioner said.

News 4 has reached out to the child's school, which is closed Thursday for parent-teacher conferences, for a statement. In the meantime, police offered tips for what kids should do if they find themselves in a similar situation, like running and yelling.

No injuries were reported in this case, but the suspect is still on the loose.

The man is described as being in his 20s and was wearing a black baseball cap at the time of Wednesday's incident, police say. Anyone with information is asked to call Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or 911.