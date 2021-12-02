CRIME STOPPERS

Stranger in Ball Cap Tries to Get Little NY Boy on Way Home From School in His SUV: Cops

No injuries were reported in this case, but the suspect is still on the loose

nassau county cop cars
NBC New York

Detectives on Long Island are investigating the attempted luring of an 11-year-old boy as he walked home from school Wednesday afternoon, authorities say.

The boy was heading home just after 3 p.m., walking along Oceanside Road near Arrow Street in Nassau County's Oceanside, when cops say a strange man driving a light-colored SUV pulled up to him. The man told the boy the child's mother sent him to pick him up, but the boy refused to get into the car.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

He called his mom to tell her what happened and she called 911, the police commissioner said.

News 4 has reached out to the child's school, which is closed Thursday for parent-teacher conferences, for a statement. In the meantime, police offered tips for what kids should do if they find themselves in a similar situation, like running and yelling.

Local

New Jersey 11 hours ago

‘Everybody Said I Couldn't': Meet Young Running Back Who Scored 1st TD on Thanksgiving

Times Square 21 mins ago

Times Square New Year's Eve Wishing Wall Is Now Open: How to Get Your Hopes Heard

No injuries were reported in this case, but the suspect is still on the loose.

The man is described as being in his 20s and was wearing a black baseball cap at the time of Wednesday's incident, police say. Anyone with information is asked to call Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or 911.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

CRIME STOPPERSLong IslandNassau CountyOceansideluring
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us