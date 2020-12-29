Stranger Holds Kitchen Knife to 19-Year-Old's Throat on NYC Street, Rapes Her: Cops

Police are looking for a man they say grabbed a 19-year-old woman from behind, held a kitchen knife to her throat and forced her into a Brooklyn apartment building, where he raped her, authorities said Tuesday.

The young woman had been walking near East New York and Ralph avenues around 12:15 a.m. Monday when she was attacked. Once the man had a knife at her throat, he threatened to kill her if she resisted, police said.

The man ran off after the attack in a nearby apartment building. The victim was treated at a hospital and released.

Authorities released surveillance footage of the suspect (above). Anyone with information about him is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.