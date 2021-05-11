CRIME STOPPERS

Stranger Deals Subway Rider Broken Nose, Fractured Face in Brooklyn Train Attack: Cops

Along with facial fractures and a broken nose, the victim suffered contusions and abrasions to his knees, police said

r train assault
Handout

A 64-year-old subway rider suffered facial fractures and a broken nose, among other injuries, when a stranger suddenly starting punching him on a train in Brooklyn over the weekend, police said late Monday.

It wasn't clear if any words were exchanged prior to the 1 p.m. attack on a northbound R train at the Prospect Avenue station on Sunday.

Cops say the stranger just walked up to the victim and started punching him in the face. He then got off the train at Prospect Avenue.

Along with facial fractures and a broken nose, the victim suffered contusions and abrasions to his knees, police said. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Police released a surveillance image of the suspect (above). Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

