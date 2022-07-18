75-Year-Old Woman's Shoulder Broken in Unprovoked NYC Attack: Cops

Police are looking for a stranger they say randomly attacked a 75-year-old woman in Manhattan last week, violently shoving her into an intersection as multiple witnesses turn around to look, authorities say and video shows.

According to the NYPD, the woman was walking near Broadway and West 168th Street around 9 p.m. Tuesday when the man struck her in the shoulder from behind.

Jarring surveillance footage captures the victim stumbling into an intersection after the apparent shove, which seems to take her completely off the ground. The man is then seen behind her. He stomps by her as she lays in the street, people turning around to watch, and then runs off, the footage shows. It's not clear from the brief clip if anyone went to help her.

The victim was able to walk to a hospital on the same street where she was attacked. She was treated for a broken left shoulder, police said.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.