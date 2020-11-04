Assault

Stranger Attacks 2 Women in NYC Deli; Chaos Captured on Surveillance Cam

Both women were taken to a hospital in stable condition; the suspect is still on the loose

Police are looking for a man they say attacked two women in a Brooklyn deli at random over the weekend, leaving one with a detached retina and the other with bruising to her head and body, authorities say.

The 21- and 24-year-old victims were inside a deli on Utica Avenue around 1:15 a.m. Sunday when police say the stranger tried to talk to them. He then started throwing punches; the chaos was captured on store surveillance cameras.

The man ran off after the attack. Both women were taken to a hospital in stable condition. Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

