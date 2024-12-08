Strand employees go on strike during busy holiday season for bookstore

Dozens of employees at one of Manhattan's busiest and most iconic bookstores walked off the job on Saturday after contract negotiations failed to produce an agreement between their union and management.

Workers began picketing outside Strand Bookstore around 10 a.m. in what's believed to be the first employee strike in nearly three decades at the popular bookshop.

UAW Local 2179, which represents the bookstore workers, says they are demanding a fair contract and a living wage. Many of the workers out on the picket line said that even though the holiday season is one of the store's busiest times, many of its employees are struggling to live in New York on what they make.

"We're just asking for a little bit more, that 50 cents more a year," said Joel Gross, who works at the store. "If we can get that we can go back to work."

In the meantime, striking workers are also calling on customers to honor the picket line and abstain from buying from the store.

Bookstore executives released a statement saying in part, "We respect and value our staff, and we have made sizable economic offers during this contract negotiation accordingly. The union has not been willing to accept those increases so far."

Gothamist reports the union is calling on a $2 increase to employee base pay, which currently starts at $16 an hour, the minimum wage for New York City. The union also wants that rate to increase by $1.50 in the second and third years, but management is reportedly countering at 50 cents for each.

"Everybody wants to go back to work. We love sharing books with people, we love serving the readers of the city," Gross added.