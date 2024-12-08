New York City

Strand employees go on strike during busy holiday season for bookstore

Staff walked off the job on Saturday amid one of the busiest shopping times of the year

By NBC New York Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Dozens of employees at one of Manhattan's busiest and most iconic bookstores walked off the job on Saturday after contract negotiations failed to produce an agreement between their union and management.

Workers began picketing outside Strand Bookstore around 10 a.m. in what's believed to be the first employee strike in nearly three decades at the popular bookshop.

UAW Local 2179, which represents the bookstore workers, says they are demanding a fair contract and a living wage. Many of the workers out on the picket line said that even though the holiday season is one of the store's busiest times, many of its employees are struggling to live in New York on what they make.

>24/7 New York news stream: Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

"We're just asking for a little bit more, that 50 cents more a year," said Joel Gross, who works at the store. "If we can get that we can go back to work."

In the meantime, striking workers are also calling on customers to honor the picket line and abstain from buying from the store.

Bookstore executives released a statement saying in part, "We respect and value our staff, and we have made sizable economic offers during this contract negotiation accordingly. The union has not been willing to accept those increases so far."

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox.> Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

Gothamist reports the union is calling on a $2 increase to employee base pay, which currently starts at $16 an hour, the minimum wage for New York City. The union also wants that rate to increase by $1.50 in the second and third years, but management is reportedly countering at 50 cents for each.

News

New York City 14 hours ago

New images appear to show suspected UnitedHealthcare CEO killer in back of taxi

New Jersey 3 hours ago

2 high school coaches among 6 killed in fiery Newark crash

"Everybody wants to go back to work. We love sharing books with people, we love serving the readers of the city," Gross added.

This article tagged under:

New York City
Newsletters Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip TV Listings / NBC Schedule Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Sports Community
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us