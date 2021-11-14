Long Island

Storm Surveyors to Inspect NY, CT Damage Following Reports of Possible Tornadoes

Trees and power lines brought down by powerful winds in Levittown

NBC Universal, Inc.

Teams of storm damage surveyors are headed out to Long Island to answer the question many New Yorkers were left wondering Saturday night: did tornadoes topple trees that crushed cars and ripped up sidewalks?

The line of thunderstorms that moved through the tri-state late Saturday triggered tornado warnings for residents of Suffolk and Nassau County. Not long after, strong winds blew through resulting in a surprising amount of destruction.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The National Weather Service is sending storm damage surveyors will visit Suffolk County and parts of southern Connecticut on Sunday to inspect the damage. They'll visit Mastic and Shirley, in addition to Stonington, Old Lyme, Branford and Cheshire in Connecticut.

The NWS could also visit Levittown in Nassau County that saw countless trees knocked down. Final damage reports are expected later Sunday following the assessments.

In Levittown, where early indications point to a significant amount of damage, a home on Clover Lane was nearly split in two by a large tree fallen on the property. Luckily, no one was home.

The tree was big enough to rip up part of the sidewalk along the front of the property.

News

Storm Team 4 Nov 11

Some NYers Get First Chance of Snowflakes Amid Frigid Temps for All

central park 2 hours ago

Iconic New York City Ice Rink Reopens in Central Park

The homeowner, who says the house was under construction and unoccupied, couldn't believe the state of his property.

"I couldn't believe it. It's a huge tree, you can see it's off the slab, it's crazy. This house has to be completely taken down and started over," Nick Barberio told News 4.

An SUV parked over on Hilltop Road was totaled after a tree came crashing through the middle of the vehicle.

Elsewhere in the area, winds knocked down a light pole onto a bus in New York City's Hell's Kitchen neighborhood.

This article tagged under:

Long IslandStorm Team 4stormswind gusts
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us