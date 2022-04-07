Store at Long Island Mall Briefly Locked Down After Shots Fired

A store at a Long Island mall was briefly placed on lockdown Wednesday evening after multiple shots were fired near a store and a parking garage, police said.

The incident occurrent around 6:30 p.m. at the Roosevelt Field Mall in Garden City, according to Nassau County police. A man and a woman were walking into the Nordstrom from the garage when they got into an argument with two men who were walking out, police said.

One of the men pulled out a gun and fired at the couple multiple times, with shots ringing out into the store. The Nordstrom was placed on lockdown, but no injuries were reported.

At least three shots were fired, police said.

Both the couple and the two men exiting the store took off, with Nassau County police saying the suspects ran down the stairs of the parking garage and drove off in a gray Mercedes-Benz with New Jersey license plates. Police are searching for the two men.

The man and woman escaped back into the Nordstrom and left the mall. Police are asking them to speak with investigators, as they try to figure out what prompted the shooting. It was unclear if either was hit by the shots.

An investigation is ongoing.