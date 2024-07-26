Stop & Shop temporarily closes deli counters for cleaning amid multi-state listeria outbreak

Amid a multi-state listeria outbreak and a recall of certain Boar's Head products, Stop & Shop said it closed its deli departments on Friday for a "deep cleaning" and to throw away impacted products.

Boar's Head announced Friday it was recalling more than 200,000 pounds of liverwurst and other deli meat products because they could be contaminated with listeria, which can cause potentially deadly infections in vulnerable populations, the FDA says.

Authorities say they are investigating whether the contamination may be linked to an ongoing listeria outbreak that has killed two people, one of them a New Jerseyean, and sickened dozens across 13 states, this year. As of July 25, the CDC was reporting a total of 34 illnesses related to the outbreak. All but one of those cases required hospitalization.

"As CDC/USDA continue to investigate certain deli meats for potential contamination, our supplier Boar’s Head has informed us that they are recalling certain deli meat products. Stop & Shop is in the process of removing all impacted products from sale," Stop & Shop said in a statement. "In an abundance of caution, because this product is sliced in store, we are also in the process of discarding all other open deli meats and cheeses that could have been sliced or prepared in the same area and doing a deep cleaning of the deli. As always, ensuring the safety of the products we sell is our highest priority."

What Boar's Head products are impacted by recall over possible listeria contamination.

The ready-to-eat liverwurst products affected by the Boar's Head recall were produced between June 11, 2024, and July 17, 2024, and have a 44-day shelf life. The following liverwurst products are subject to recall:

3.5-lb. loaves in plastic casing, or various weight packages sliced in retail delis, containing “Boar’s Head Strassburger Brand Liverwurst MADE IN VIRGINIA.” The products shipped to retailers bear sell by dates ranging July 25, 2024, to Aug. 30, 2024, printed on the side of the packaging.

The other ready-to-eat deli meat products were produced on June 27, 2024. These are subject to recall:

9.5-lb. and 4.5-lb. full product, or various weight packages sliced in retail delis, containing “Boar’s Head VIRGINIA HAM OLD FASHIONED HAM” with sell by date “AUG 10” on the product packaging.

4-lb., or various weight packages sliced in retail delis, containing “Boar’s Head ITALIAN CAPPY STYLE HAM” with sell by date “AUG 10” on the product packaging.

6-lb., or various weight packages sliced in retail delis, containing “Boar’s Head EXTRA HOT ITALIAN CAPPY STYLE HAM” with sell by date “AUG 10” on the product packaging.

4-lb., or various weight packages sliced in retail delis, containing “Boar’s Head BOLOGNA” with sell by date “AUG 10” on the product packaging.

2.5-lb., or various weight packages sliced in retail delis, containing “Boar’s Head BEEF SALAMI” with sell by date “AUG 10” on the product packaging.

5.5-lb., or various weight packages sliced in retail delis, containing “Boar’s Head STEAKHOUSE ROASTED BACON HEAT & EAT” with sell by date “AUG 15” on the product packaging.

3-lb., or various weight packages sliced in retail delis, containing “Boar’s Head GARLIC BOLOGNA” with sell by date “AUG 10” on the product packaging.

3-lb., or various weight packages sliced in retail delis, containing “Boar’s Head BEEF BOLOGNA” with sell by date “AUG 10” on the product packaging.

The products were shipped to retail deli locations nationwide.