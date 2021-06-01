Stop & Shop Looks to Fill 1,000+ Part-Time Positions in Tri-State Area

What to Know Stop & Shop announced that more than 1,000 part-time jobs are available in their New York City metropolitan area locations.

Stop & Shop has more than 150 store locations available in New York City and nearly 250 in New Jersey. Meanwhile, on Long Island, Stop & Shop has more than 500 part-time positions available in stores: 350 in Suffolk County and 150 in Nassau.

Available positions include part-time positions in the bakery, deli, grocery, produce, seafood, and meat departments of their stores. There are also vacancies in the night crew, as well as for tellers and baggers. On Long Island, e-commerce positions include buyers to fulfill online orders, as well as delivery drivers (those interested in the latter position will have to be 21 years or older to apply).

Additionally, the company is looking to hire 200 people to support its delivery operations at the company's six Long Island warehouses located in East Northport, Medford, South Setauket, Riverhead, Farmingdale and Hempstead.

Part-time positions are between 12 and 28 hours of work per week with employees receiving a competitive salary, paid training, flexible hours, a company discount, paid time off and career advancement opportunities, according to Stop & Shop. Cashiers, porters and baggers must be at least 16 years old; the other positions require applicants to be at least 18 years of age.

“We invite all who enjoy working in a fast-paced, rewarding and fun environment to apply,” said Michelle Castellana, Human Resources Director for Stop & Shop stores in New York City, New Jersey and Long Island. “Our stores are places where all associates feel they belong. Stop & Shop associates have a sense of pride in coming together to care for and make a difference for our customers, our associates and each other.”

Interested applicants can apply online at https://stopandshop.reidsystems.com.