See the full list: Stop & Shop closures to hit NY, NJ, CT this year

The 32 total stores, which the company said are underperforming, will close on or before Nov. 2, according to a news release issued Friday; 22 of them are in NY, NJ or CT

By NBC New York Staff

Stop & Shop is closing 32 stores, nearly two dozen of them in the tri-state area, by the end of the year.

The 32 stores, which the company said are underperforming, will close on or before Nov. 2, according to a news release issued Friday. New Jersey accounts for 10 of them.

Stop & Shop said employees at impacted locations will be offered other opportunities within the company.

These Stop & Shops will close:

New Jersey

  • 1083 Inman Ave., Edison
  • 1049 US Highway 1 South, Edison
  • 4861 US Highway 9, Howell
  • 1278 US Highway 22, Phillipsburg
  • 581 Stelton Road, Piscataway
  • 625 Paterson Ave., Carlstadt
  • 1221 State Route 27, Franklin Township
  • 130 Skyline Drive, Ringwood
  • 505 Richmond Ave, Point Pleasant Beach 
  • 2275 West County Line Road, Jackson
New York

  • 2965 Cropsey Ave., Brooklyn
  • 130 Wheatley Plaza, Greenvale
  • 7 Samsondale Plaza, West Haverstraw
  • 294 Middle Country Road, Coram
  • 240 East Sanford Blvd., Mt. Vernon
  • 132 Fulton Ave., Hempstead
  • 2525 Hempstead Turnpike, East Meadow

Connecticut

  • 100 Division St., Ansonia
  • 211 High St., Torrington (931 Torringford St., Torrington will remain open)
  • 1937 West Main St., Stamford (2200 Bedford St., Stamford will remain open)
  • 855 Bridgeport Ave., Milford (1360 East Town Road, Milford will remain open)
  • 72 Newtown Road, Danbury (44 Lake Ave. Ext., Danbury will remain open)

These are the rest of the closings the company has announced:

Massachusetts

  • 932 North Montello St., Brockton
  • 36 New State Highway, Raynham
  • 341 Plymouth St., Halifax
  • 539-571 Boston Turnpike, Shrewsbury
  • 165 Needham St., Newton (bfresh Market)
  • 415 Cooley St., Springfield (1600 Boston Road and 1277 Liberty St., Springfield will remain open)
  • 545 Lincoln St. Worcester (940 West Boylston St. and 949 Grafton St., Worcester will remain open)
  • 24 Mattakeesett St., Pembroke (125 Church St., Pembroke will remain open)

Rhode Island

  • 11 Commerce Way, Johnston
  • 176 Pittman St., Providence (Eastside Marketplace)

“Stop & Shop is proud of the deep roots and community ties we have developed as a neighborhood grocer of more than 100 years, and we remain committed to nourishing our associates, customers and communities,” Gordon Reid, president of Stop & Shop, said in a statement. “As we announced in May, Stop & Shop has evaluated its overall store portfolio and made the difficult decision to close underperforming stores to create a healthy base for the future growth of our brand.”

