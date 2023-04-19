Stolen Lamborghini Crashes Outside Queens Center Mall

Authorities are looking for three people who allegedly ran from the scene after crashing a reported stolen Lamborghini outside the Queens Center Mall Wednesday, the NYPD says.

Cops got an initial call about the heist around 9:15 a.m. It wasn't clear from where the vehicle had been taken.

It was recovered at the Queens Boulevard shopping plaza within 90 minutes.

No arrests have been made, and no other details were immediately available, police said.

Anyone with information on the heist is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.