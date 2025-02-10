Stitch steals show at Super Bowl as he runs across field in viral video

Is it a koala? Dog? Nope, its the iconic cartoon character Stitch!

The blue alien from Disney's "Lilo & Stitch" appeared in an ad where the character ran around the Super Bowl football field as crews tried – and failed – at catching the hilarious gremlin.

Monday Night Football anchors Joe Buck and Troy Aikman also joined in to announce the scene, which ended with Stitch crashing into the field goal post and saying his iconic gibberish into a microphone.

Check out the full video below:

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.