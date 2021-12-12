Stephen Sondheim Exhibit Honors Broadway Legend at New York Public Library

New York continues to pay tribute to Broadway legend Stephen Sondheim.

The New York Public Library has opened a free new exhibit honoring the acclaimed songwriter. "No One Is Alone: The Letters of Stephen Sondheim," will be open through Jan. 22 on the third floor of the Library for the Performing Arts at Lincoln Center.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The exhibition is made up of two sections.

The first one showcases notes penned by Sondheim to his colleagues. The second highlights sketches and set models used on musicals that he wrote, including "Into the Woods," "Passion," and "Sunday in the Park With George."

The Tony award-winning writer was also named a New York Public Library Library Lion in 2013, honored for his contributions to the cultural landscape.

Sondheim passed away Nov. 26 at the age of 91.