Statue of Liberty's ‘Little Sister' to Arrive at NYC Ahead of July 4 Holiday

The replica is expected to arrive at New York Harbor from France Wednesday morning.

By Ana Sandoval

  • A replica of the Statue of Liberty will arrive at New York Harbor from France Wednesday morning.
  • Lady Liberty's "Little Sister" departed France on June 23 taking the same exact route that the original statue once took.
  • The replica is made from the same plaster mold as the original 1878 from Auguste Bartholdi. It weighs 1,000 pounds, is 9-feet tall and will be displayed on Ellis Island over the July 4 holiday weekend, before heading to Washington, D.C., for Bastille Day (July 14).

Lady Liberty's "Little Sister" departed France on June 23 on the CMA CGM NERVAL containership, taking the same exact route that the original statue once took -- traveling from La Havre, France -- representing a journey that is symbolic of the friendship between the U.S. and France.

The replica is made from the same plaster mold as the original 1878 from Auguste Bartholdi. It weighs 1,000 pounds, is 9-feet tall, and will be displayed on Ellis Island over the July 4 holiday weekend.

The statue will be greeted Wednesday by New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, CMA CGM / APL North America President Ed Aldridge, French Ambassador Philippe Etienne, and Port Authority of New York & New Jersey Chairman Kevin O’Toole at the APM Terminal in Elizabeth, New Jersey. It will then be transported to Ellis Island for Independence Day and then Washington, D.C., for Bastille Day (July 14).

