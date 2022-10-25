Teen Hurt in Shooting Outside Staten Island High School: Police

A 14-year-old student was shot in the leg outside a Staten Island school Tuesday afternoon, according to NYPD and law enforcement sources with direct knowledge of the case.

The teen was hit just before 2 p.m. in front of Tottenville High School on Luten Avenue. No details on the circumstances of the shooting or a possible motive for it were immediately available.

Police said they were looking for two males wearing ski masks and gray sweatpants in connection with the shooting.

Video posted to the Citizen app from down the block showed a heavy law enforcement presence closer to the school.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The victim is expected to survive, according to law enforcement sources.

This is the 6th gun-related incident including guns seized in the city schools in less than three weeks.

No other details were immediately available. Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.