Staten Island Residents Complain About Loud ‘Boom' Parties — Coming from New Jersey

Staten Island residents are fed up with blaring music and window-rattling bass that is coming from late-night parties — but the noise isn't coming from their neighborhood, or even the island.

The music comes from so-called "boom" parties which are being held across the Arthur Kill, the narrow strip of water that separates the New York City borough from New Jersey.

A woman shared cellphone video from Summer 2021, when the loud music went on well past midnight. The noise hasn't stopped since then, said residents who are desperate from some quiet — and some sleep.

"It used to be every night, evening to early morning, very loud (with) vibrations," said Paul Gallart. "When we're trying to sleep. We got lucky with the air conditioners to soften it."

After hearing multiple complaints, the Staten Island district attorney decided to step in. DA Michael McMahon sent a letter, signed by city lawmakers, to the mayor of Elizabeth, New Jersey, earlier in the week. In it, McMahon urged officials "put an end to this scourge" and referred to neighbors' concerns over the "boom" parties as "serious quality of life issues."

"You can hear the words clearly, it sounds like someone is driving by. That's what we thought it was," said a resident. "People started posting on Facebook about these parties. People are hearing it in Bulls Head — that's 10 min away."

The city of Elizabeth said in a statement that it is "aware of the issue and our Code Enforcement Office and Police Department are working on it."

The source of the music remains a mystery, and for now, neighbors can only hope it is turned down soon.