NYPD Floods State Forest on Staten Island After Dog Walker Finds Apparent Human Hand

Chopper 4 showed a heavy investigative presence at the scene Friday. Here's what we know so far

Authorities are investigating a grisly discovery in some sprawling Staten Island woods -- a possible hand discovered by a man who had been walking a dog in the area a day ago, the NYPD confirmed Friday.

According to police, the dog walker found the potential limb in North Mount Loretto State Forest, near Amboy and Cunningham roads, around 2:40 p.m. Thursday and called 911.

Officers responded to the 200-acre expanse on the South Shore, as did the medical examiner's office.

No additional objects believed to be possible human remains had been recovered as of late Friday morning, based on the latest from the NYPD, though cadaver dogs were seen canvassing the forest for hours.

Yellow caution tape appeared to cordon off large sections of trees. Chopper 4 showed a heavy investigative presence at the scene.

No other details were immediately available.

