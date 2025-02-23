Staten Island

3 dead, 2 critical after boat overturns off Staten Island: officials

By NBC New York Staff

Three people were dead and another two people were in critical condition after a boat capsized off Staten Island on Sunday afternoon, city officials confirmed.

The U.S. Coast Guard, the FDNY and the NYPD dispatched teams to the Ambrose Channel on the north side of the island after a distress call around 12 p.m.

Five people were pulled from the water, according to an NYPD spokesperson. Three of the victims were pronounced dead shortly after and two more were said to be critical when they were rushed to a nearby hospital.

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Officials were said to be looking for a sixth person. There were no additional details on the victims.

This story is developing.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

This article tagged under:

Staten Island
Newsletters Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip TV Listings / NBC Schedule Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Sports Community
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us