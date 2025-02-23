3 dead, 2 critical after boat overturns off Staten Island: officials

Three people were dead and another two people were in critical condition after a boat capsized off Staten Island on Sunday afternoon, city officials confirmed.

The U.S. Coast Guard, the FDNY and the NYPD dispatched teams to the Ambrose Channel on the north side of the island after a distress call around 12 p.m.

Five people were pulled from the water, according to an NYPD spokesperson. Three of the victims were pronounced dead shortly after and two more were said to be critical when they were rushed to a nearby hospital.

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Officials were said to be looking for a sixth person. There were no additional details on the victims.

This story is developing.